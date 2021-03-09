N. Charleston High School has new plan for student success

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston High School officials are asking for more independence to create an innovative way to teach their students.
During a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, the Charleston County school board approved three waivers for North Charleston High School as part of a proposal to change the school’s education model.
“I think the factory style of education system has been around for hundreds of years, works well for some students in some communities, but it’s not really working well right now for some of our communities and North Charleston being one of them,” said Trevor Strawderman, the CCSD executive director of secondary learning community.
The first waiver was for seat time which would allow the school to have more flexibility with when and how students complete courses. It would change how long it would take to complete a course, whether it is shortened or extended.
“If a child has a 50 in a course, it does not make the mark of a 60. He or she has to take the entire course again,” North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby said. ”What sense does that really make, as opposed to giving the child two or three weeks to be successful with the course.”
The second waiver would allow flexibility of scheduling that could give classrooms more time for instruction and offer outside learning opportunities for credit.
The third waiver would be for teacher certification.
This waiver would allow North Charleston High School to utilize community experts to fill instructional needs while maintaining 75% of certification of teaching staff.
“We have students here who really know how to sing, yet we do not have a certified chorus teacher, but we have someone on staff who knows how to teach singing to students, " Darby said. “She lacks a teaching certification so she would not be allowed to do so. With this waiver, she would be able to instruct our kids in terms of chorus.”
The waivers will need approval from the state board of education. Darby said he also plans on talking to teachers, students, and community members about the plan and formulate more ideas.
