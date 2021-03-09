Police release surveillance photos in Charleston assault case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are trying to identify people caught on security cameras in connection with an assault last month.
Police are investigating an incident that happened near Meeting Street on Feb. 12 at approximately 11 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police asked for the public’s help to identify people in images seen leaving DECO Nightclub on Ann Street that night.
“Investigators believe the individuals pictured will further assist in this investigation,” Francis said.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, or the Team-1 Patrol Division Office 843-720-3913.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.