3 teens arrested for armed robbery, assault of 82-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three teens have been arrested and one is still on the run after an armed robbery of an 82-year-old woman in Richland County.
Sheriff Leon Lott says it happened Monday on Harbison Blvd.
According to police, the woman was approached by four young males wearing masks who offered to carry her items and she declined. Officials say one of the juveniles then hit her with a gun, pointed it at her and demanded her car keys.
They reportedly took the keys and drove away in her vehicle.
The vehicle later was spotted on I-20 by Richland County deputies who attempted to pull it over. Officials say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit led into Lexington County where the driver struck a concrete barrier.
Officers say three of the males were detained and one fled. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in a search for the outstanding subject. The others were arrested and charged by RCSD.
The three 14-year-olds were charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and use of a weapon during a violent crime. One of the juveniles was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and assault and battery.
They were taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. The fourth juvenile is still on the loose.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.