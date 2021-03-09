Temperatures could climb to 80 degrees later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warming trend is underway across the Lowcountry and it will peak with temperatures near 80 degrees by Friday and Saturday. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine. It will be another chilly night but not quite as cold as recent nights. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s at the beaches. We’ll continue this warming trend through the end of the week with highs near 80 degrees by Saturday. A cold front may cool us down and bring a slight chance of rain on Sunday into early next week.