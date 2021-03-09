Temps could hit 80° by the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warming trend is underway across the Lowcountry and it will peak with temperatures near 80 degrees by Friday and Saturday. After a cold start this morning, temperatures will warm quickly under a sunny sky today. Highs will top out near 70 degrees this afternoon. It will be another chilly night but not quite as cold as recent nights. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s at the beaches. We’ll continue this warming trend through the end of the work week with highs near 80 degrees by Saturday. A cold front may cool us down and bring a slight chance of rain on Sunday.