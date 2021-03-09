15-year-old charged in shooting death of 19-year-old mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman that occurred last month.
The 15-year-old male, who will not be identified due to his age, has been charged with murder.
On February 4, Richland County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Charleswood Drive in reference to a vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, deputies found 19-year-old Raeneshia Nixon with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Nixon was transported from the scene to an area hospital where she later died.
Officials say Nixon had her newborn with her in the car, as well as her 8-year-old brother, when the shooting occurred.
A 16-year-old who was also in the vehicle has been charged with obstruction for lying to officials during the investigation.
The 15-year-old turned will be housed at the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
