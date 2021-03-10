Camels Edge Cougars, 3-2, on Tuesday Night

BUIES CREEK, N.C. --- Campbell pushed across the winning run on a pinch-hit RBI triple in the eighth inning to edge College of Charleston, 3-2, in a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday night in midweek action.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Campbell 3, Charleston 2
Location: Buies Creek, N.C.
Records: Charleston (3-8), Campbell (7-4)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Camels struck for the opening run on a solo homer in the bottom of the first before Harrison Hawkins answered for the Cougars with an RBI single in the third. Campbell retook the lead in the fifth and the Cougars countered with one in the seventh on Landon Choboy’s sac fly to center. Lawson Harrill drove in the winning run with a pinch-hit RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth.
NOTABLES
· Joseph Mershon reached base three times with two singles and a walk while scoring both of the Cougars’ runs.
· Hawkins posted his second multi-hit game of the season with a two-single effort.
· Choboy continued his strong play at the plate with a two-hit evening.
· Connor Campbell fanned six over four and two-thirds strong innings out of the ‘pen for the Cougars.
· McLendon Sears reached three times with a walk and two singles.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return home to open Colonial Athletic Association action on Friday in the first game of a weekend series with William & Mary. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.