Camels Edge Cougars, 3-2, on Tuesday Night

The Camels struck for the opening run on a solo homer in the bottom of the first before Harrison Hawkins answered for the Cougars with an RBI single in the third. Campbell retook the lead in the fifth and the Cougars countered with one in the seventh on Landon Choboy’s sac fly to center. Lawson Harrill drove in the winning run with a pinch-hit RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth.