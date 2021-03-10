Charleston County extends mask ordinance for 60 days

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders have extended the county’s mask ordinance for 60 days.
County Council voted and approved the extension on Tuesday night.
Two county councilmembers, Jenny Honeycutt and Brantley Moody, voted no on the extension.
The ordinance requires people within the unincorporated areas of Charleston County to wear an appropriate face covering any time they are in contact with other people who are not household members in indoor public places and indoor businesses where it is not possible to maintain a six-foot distance from others or where social distancing is not or cannot be being practiced.
This includes inside retail, restaurant, office or other business locations, and inside any Charleston County Government building or facility.
In addition, all business and organizations within the unincorporated areas of Charleston County are required to comply with this ordinance, which is applicable to patrons and employees.
