Charleston may raise fees for developers to create more affordable housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to raise fees for certain developments could mean more affordable housing in the city of Charleston.
Developers who own property in the city of Charleston have been able to opt into the mixed-use workforce housing zoning in order to create high-density projects like apartment complexes and condominiums.
In exchange, the developer is required to build a certain number of affordable workforce housing onsite of the development. They do have the option to pay a “fee in lieu” to the city in order to not build affordable housing, or offer another buildable site.
City leaders say there is an increased need for affordable and workforce housing, yet most developers in the special zoning have chosen to pay the fee. That’s why they have proposed a scaled fee system that would raise the fee in lieu in order to encourage developers to build more affordable housing.
“As we look at the numbers, as we look at the zoning we realize that it is vitally important that we increase and enhance the amount of housing available to our residents and that was our goal,” Charleston Housing Director Geona Shaw Johnson said.
With the proposal, the fees would range from $7.50 per square foot of the building to $15 per square foot, depending on how many affordable housing units the developer builds onsite. The fewer number of units built, the higher the fee would be.
Currently private developers pay $5.10 per square foot if they don’t incorporate affordable housing.
The money made from the fees end up funding affordable housing projects throughout the city.
Charleston city council voted to approve the plan through first reading. The proposal will need two more votes.
