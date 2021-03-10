Charleston VA hospital lowers vaccine age to 50 for eligible veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center lowered the eligible age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to 50 years old as of Wednesday, hospital officials say.
Enrolled eligible veterans in the Charleston area can schedule appointments at the new North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic at 6450 Rivers Ave.
Veterans who are eligible for the vaccine can call 843-789-6900 to schedule an appointment.
The appointment line will be available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Veterans who have already been contacted by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and have a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment, should keep the date and time of that appointment at the location scheduled.
The state-of-the-art 75,000 sq. ft. outpatient clinic is scheduled to open this summer at full capability but is being used temporarily as a vaccination clinic to meet the demands of Veterans requesting the vaccination.
To date, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has administered more than 31,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast.
