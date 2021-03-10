Deputies: One person suffers severe injuries following stabbing incident involving brothers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say one person has been hospitalized with severe injuries following a stabbing incident involving two brothers in Bluffton.
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started just after 5 p.m. when deputies responded to the Hilton Head Hospital regarding a stabbing victim.
A report states that deputies learned that the stabbing happened between family members, two brothers, at a home on Alljoy Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was identified and is in custody, and there is no public safety threat.
“Over the next few hours, Sheriff’s Office investigators will be at the residence — 200 block of Alljoy Road — processing for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses,” BCSO officials said.
Investigators reported that due to the severity of his wounds, the stabbing victim is being transferred to Savannah Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.