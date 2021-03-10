Dorchester elementary schools vaccinate teachers

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says elementary students will be learning from home so teachers can get vaccinated.
DD2, like other school districts across the Lowcountry, is changing up schedules so teachers can get vaccinated.
School district officials are calling Wednesday an ‘emergency E-learning day’ and they say it also applies to students enrolled in the Virtual Academy.
Middle and High School students will have a normal schedule today, DD2 says.
