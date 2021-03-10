FIRST ALERT: Troopers respond to crash involving Berkeley Co. vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Berkeley County involving a county-operated vehicle.
The crash was reported at Liberty Hall Road at Goose Creek Boulevard at 9:56 a.m.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said one lane in both directions of Liberty Hall Road is closed because of the crash.
Tidwell said the crash did appear to involve a county vehicle, but said he had not yet heard details about which county agency operates the vehicle.
The incident involves injuries, troopers say, the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
