Man accused of using rock to strike woman’s head causing serious injuries

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of using a rock to strike a woman’s head causing serious injuries during a domestic dispute in Orangeburg County.
Tanarious Dash has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
“This young lady suffered serious injuries during what was just a senseless, brutal attack,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There was no justification for this assault at all.”
On Feb. 16, deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Rivelon Road for a reported assault.
According to a report, the suspect fled after a passing motorist stopped to help after seeing seeing a woman being pushed down.
Deputies reported that the victim was initially taken to a local hospital. However, due to the extent of her injuries she was transported to a trauma hospital.
Dash’s bond was set at $15,000 during a hearing on Wednesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
