N. Charleston lottery winner opens college fund for grandchildren

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials will pay for his grandchildren’s education with his lottery winnings.
“Their parents are very excited,” the winner, who did not wish to be identified, told lottery officials. “It’s being used for good purposes, the same way the lottery proceeds are used to benefit students here in South Carolina.”
The man won a $250,000 prize playing the $10 Queen of Hearts game. He purchased the ticket at the Lil Cricket on Dorchester Road, lottery officials said.
The winner overcame odds of 1 in 936,000 to win the $250,000 game, lottery officials said, adding no more top prizes remain in the game.
The Lil Cricket store received a $2,500 commission for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.
