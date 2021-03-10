Police arrest man accused of carjacking, sexually assaulting victim

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a carjacking suspect who’s accused of sexually assaulting the victim.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 30-year-old Deeshay Charles Hudson of Charleston following a car and foot chase. Hudson faces numerous charges including carjacking with great bodily harm, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The victim said he was in his car with the suspect smoking on Tuesday night when Hudson pulled out a gun. According to the report, Hudson made the victim perform a sexual act on him.
The victim said the suspect then told him to get out of the car, then pointed the gun at him and told him to walk to the back of the car. The police report states Hudson then got into the driver’s seat and drove off.
Hudson’s arrest began when officers responded to Navy Way for a carjacking and were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle which they spotted in the area of Spruill Avenue. A chase then ensued after officers reported that the suspect fled from them after they attempted a traffic stop.
According to police, after fleeing from his vehicle and leading officers on a foot chase, Hudson was captured on Reynolds Avenue.
Officers said they found a gun on the driver’s seat of the suspect’s vehicle.
