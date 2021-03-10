Police: Scam alert in Goose Creek

Police: Scam alert in Goose Creek
The GCPD says people have been reporting that they received a recorded message from someone claiming to be Officer Scott Derrick in reference to a civil matter. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 10, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 6:14 AM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a scammer posing as an officer is calling people’s homes.

The GCPD says people have been reporting that they received a recorded message from someone claiming to be Officer Scott Derrick in reference to a civil matter.

Goose Creek police say they don’t make those kind of phone calls.

The department says the scam call comes from a number that starts with (508) and there’s not an extension in the GCPD with that number.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.