Police: Scam alert in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a scammer posing as an officer is calling people’s homes.
The GCPD says people have been reporting that they received a recorded message from someone claiming to be Officer Scott Derrick in reference to a civil matter.
Goose Creek police say they don’t make those kind of phone calls.
The department says the scam call comes from a number that starts with (508) and there’s not an extension in the GCPD with that number.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.