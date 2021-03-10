Renovations begin on Summerville stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says renovations to their historic Memorial Stadium and McKissick Field are currently underway.
Summerville High School Athletic Director Brion Rutherford says the key component of the renovation is the installation of their new synthetic turf field. He says this is a lengthy process they started last week.
Rutherford says the renovations are a joint project between Dorchester County, the Town of Summerville, and Dorchester School District Two. Ultimately, he says he expects the improvements to the field and stadium to not just benefit the school, but the entire community.
The new field will allow Memorial Stadium to host events for the community like concerts and festivals, even during high school sports seasons. Rutherford says this is because the turf can handle a lot more foot traffic and events as compared to the previous grass field.
With the new partnership with the town and county, Rutherford says McKissick Field could also be used for youth soccer and other town and county sporting events.
“As a long time Summerville resident, it’s going to be really neat to have a place where you could have a concert or you can have community events that utilize the historic space of John McKissick Field/Memorial Stadium for the whole community,” Rutherford said.
The school says their target completion date for the new turf field is May 1, and that portion of the project is expected to cost around $700,000.
There will also be a statue of legendary Coach John McKissick and his wife which the school says they hope to have complete around November.
