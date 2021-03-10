Roper St. Francis Helath to open Berkeley Co. drive-thru vaccine site

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials announced a popup COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site planned for next week in Berkeley County.
The site will provide vaccines for Berkeley County residents 55 or over who are in the DHEC-designated Phase 1A or 1B group, according to Roper spokesman Rob Briggs.
The drive-thru site will be located at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex on East Main Street in Moncks Corner.
Appointments are required. Anyone who lives in Berkeley County can call 855-RSF-0055 or by emailing cv19vaxreg@rsfh.com.
“This is our effort to get out to the rural, under-served areas such as Cross, St. George and St. Stephen,” Roper St. Francis Community Health Director Kim Butler Willis said. “We’re hoping that Moncks Corner serves as a nice central point so that all of those small communities can come to that area. It should be within 20 miles of those smaller towns.”
Roper officials say three-quarters of Berkeley County’s 65+ population remains unvaccinated. As a result, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control allocated 4,717 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be delivered to underserved residents in the county.
Anyone 60 or older who needs a ride to their vaccination appointment can call the Trident Area Agency on Aging at 843-554-2275.
Anyone who arrives without an appointment will be turned away, Roper officials said.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses. When scheduling the first dose, second-dose appointments will also be made for the week of April 12-16.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.