SC lawmakers pass planned raises for state teachers

SC lawmakers pass planned raises for state teachers
A plan to get annual increases for teachers is now on its way to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips and Adam Mintzer | March 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 12:33 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to get annual increases for teachers is now on its way to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The state’s House passed the Senate’s version of the bill Wednesday afternoon in a 120-0 vote.

Normally, state teachers get a salary increase every year. But because of the pandemic, the roughly 2% increase for 2020-2021 was put on hold.

When McMaster signs it, educators are expected to see back pay hit their accounts by the end of the school year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.