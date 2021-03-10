SC lawmakers pass planned raises for state teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to get annual increases for teachers is now on its way to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.
The state’s House passed the Senate’s version of the bill Wednesday afternoon in a 120-0 vote.
Normally, state teachers get a salary increase every year. But because of the pandemic, the roughly 2% increase for 2020-2021 was put on hold.
When McMaster signs it, educators are expected to see back pay hit their accounts by the end of the school year.
