Trident welcomes pet volunteers for the first time in a year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center is welcoming dozens of volunteers and pet therapy animals for the first time since last March.
The hospital says they will be rolling out the red carpet Wednesday to help celebrate their return.
Trident Medical Center Nurse Manager Dominique Mackins says it’s more important than ever to bring them back for the patients.
“Emotions are even higher right now,” Mackins said. “I think people are really feeling the pandemic.”
The volunteers had to leave the hospital last March because of COVID-19 safety protocols, but the more than 30 volunteers and several dogs will once again be making their rounds at the hospital.
Trident Medical Center Director of Support Traci Knies says they are able to make this happen because all the volunteers coming back have received the first and second dose of the vaccine.
While they’ve been gone Knies says nurses and doctors have had to take on their tasks and having them back will allow medical staff to designate all their time back to patient care.
Knies also says limiting the number of visitors has been especially difficult for patients in hospitals. She thinks the volunteers, both dogs and people, bring that sense of home patients need.
“It gives them a little bit of that break from the routine of treatments and nurses and doctors and medications,” Knies said. “So it kind of lets them be human again.”
Trident is welcoming back about half of their volunteers on Wednesday. Knies says the other volunteers are still waiting to get their first or second dose of the vaccine, but they are hoping to welcome the rest back in the coming weeks.
