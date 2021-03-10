UofSC to host graduation ceremonies at Williams-Bryce Stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina will be holding their graduation ceremonies for their Bachelor’s, Master’s and professional degree candidates at Williams-Bryce Stadium.
The commencement ceremonies for the Spring 2021 candidates will be held on May 7 and May 8, but the university says they will also have an in-person recognition ceremony for May and December 2020 graduates on May 15.
Organizes say the in-person recognition ceremony will also be held in Williams-Bryce Stadium.
The University says they want to stress that this is the first time commencement ceremonies have been held at Williams-Bryce and they are doing so for social distancing purposes.
Appropriate COVID-19 mitigation strategies the University says they plan utilize include physical distancing between guests and mandatory face coverings. additionally they say attendance will be limited to five guests per graduate.
Overall, the University says more than 6,300 students will be graduating from the Columbia campus this May and more than 8,000 from the entire USC system.
The Law School ceremony will take place on the historic Horseshoe on Friday and school officials say the doctoral ceremony will be held at the Koger Center on Saturday.
The School of Medicine, both in Columbia and Greenville say they will host a virtual ceremony on May 6.
UofSC hosted state-of-the-art virtual commencement experiences for May and December 2020 graduates, with President Bob Caslen pledging to invite them back for a live recognition ceremony once conditions allowed for a safe event.
“We are excited to safely celebrate your accomplishments along with your families and loved ones,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said. “We made this decision in consultation with our public health experts, and each ceremony will be conducted with the proper risk mitigation measures to ensure the safety of our graduates and guests.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.