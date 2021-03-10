Warming trend continues for the rest of this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will slowly slide off our coast today allowing for a southerly wind flow to continue warming up our temperatures. It will be all sunshine today and that will take us from the 30s and 40s this morning to the low 70s by this afternoon. Temps will continue to warm through the end of the work week with most of you near 80 degrees by the start of the weekend. A backdoor cold front will try to slide into the area Saturday night cooling us down slightly for the end of the weekend. We will also see more clouds and perhaps one or two spotty showers. Highs will go from near 80 degrees on Saturday to near 70 degrees on Sunday.