Working Wednesdays: Companies utilize the expertise of readySC to attract quality employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - readySC says they’re looking to recruit and train potential employees for positions in welding, machine working, boat rigging and more.
When companies locate to or expand their operations in South Carolina, readySC says they often partner with them to find employees. readySC is a division of the South Carolina Technical College System and they say they promote economic development in the state by providing customized recruiting and training.
readySC Area Director for the Division of Economic Development Elizabeth Jablonski says her team is training potential employees for two companies in Berkeley County.
Jablonski says Freeman Boatworks has openings for riggers and production associates, while W International is looking to fill positions for welders, pipe fitters, machinists, fork lift drivers and quality Inspectors.
Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. Working Wednesdays sets out to educate viewers about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.
Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help viewers decide if it’s a company they might want to work for.
The interview will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.
Those who can’t watch the live stream at 2 p.m., once the interview is over, can view the interview at Live5News.com and on Live 5′s Facebook page.
Businesses that would like to share job information through this format, should email amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.