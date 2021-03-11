AMBER Alert for 2 missing N.C. children canceled

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WCSC) - An AMBER Alert activated Wednesday night for two missing North Carolina children was canceled early Thursday morning, sheriff’s officials confirmed.
Authorities say they located the 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl at the center of the alert in the early-morning hours of Thursday. The AMBER Alert was called off at 2:47 a.m., WECT-TV reported.
Initial reports Wednesday night said the children had been abducted and might be on their way to the Augusta, Georgia, area.
There was no word on where the children were found or whether anyone has been arrested in their disappearance.
