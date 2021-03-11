Prosecutors will not pursue charges against Charleston police officer in gunfight that severely injured man

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Ninth Solicitor’s Office said they will not pursue charges against a Charleston police officer who was involved in a gunfight that severely injured a man in West Ashley.

The March 15, 2021 incident injured George Sanner who police said was intimidating his neighbors with a rifle at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartment complex.

Solicitor Scareltt Wilson said on Tuesday that she and investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reviewed witness statements and video from law enforcement in her decision not to seek charges against the officer.

“We reviewed the evidence presented to me by SLED and it is clear they were under fire from Mr. Sanner who remained armed and dangerous,” Wilson said.

Prosecutors reported that the incident began when Sanner’s neighbors called 911 to report his erratic and disturbing behavior, and reported he was outside their apartment door carrying a rifle.

“He was continually knocking on their door, attempted to turn the door handle, and asking them to come out to talk to him,” officials with the solicitor’s office said. “As officers arrived at the scene, they heard a gunshot come from his apartment.”

A report states additional units responded and as part of their response a perimeter was established around the apartment building, including positioning officers in the wooded area behind his apartment.

Investigators said approximately an hour after the first gunshot, an officer stationed in the woods saw him walk out onto his apartment’s balcony with his rifle, then raise the rifle and fire a shot toward the officer’s location. According to prosecutors, the officer returned fire and struck Sanner, causing him to drop the rifle and fall to floor of his balcony.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, police identified the suspect in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in West Ashley as 25-year-old George Grayson Sanner. (CCDC/Live 5 News)

The Charleston Police Department provided this picture of a semi-automatic rifle which they say is a rifle similar to the one used by the man on Wednesday morning. (Charleston Police Department)

