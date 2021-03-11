Charleston Police expected to release new information on officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department will hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon where they are expected to release new details about Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in West Ashley.
That news briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the department’s headquarters.
Police said a 25-year-old man was injured after firing at officers who had responded to a report of a man harassing neighbors at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove Apartment complex on Mary Ader Avenue.
Dispatchers received the 911 call and dispatched officers to the complex at 11:01 a.m., police said. After arriving on the scene, police located the apartment where the suspect was located and heard a gunshot, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police established a perimeter and called in additional resources from the department’s Special Operations Division. Those resources included crisis negotiators. Once the departments SOD officers arrived, shots were exchanged with the armed suspect who had been identified in the 911 call, Francis said.
Late Wednesday afternoon, police released a photo of a gun they say is similar to the one the man possessed.
The suspect, whose identity police have not yet released, was injured in the exchange of gunfire, police said.
EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment.
Police have not said what charges the man faces.
During a news briefing at the apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Luther Reynolds praised his officers and their bravery.
“This is our third, not first, not second, but our third armed confrontation with a violent criminal offender who was armed with a weapon firing at our officers” in just more than two months, Reynolds said. “We are very fortunate that nobody was injured, other than the suspect, no officers, no residents, no community members were injured in this incident which easily could have happened.”
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division confirmed Wednesday afternoon it is investigating the incident, which is normal procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting incident.
