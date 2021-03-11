The Citadel’s Kaiden Rice enters NCAA Transfer Portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Kaiden Rice, who was named an All-Southern Conference guard for The Citadel this season, has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere multiple sources reported on Wednesday.
24/7 Sports reported on Thursday that Arizona has already reached out to the Columbia native.
Rice was 2nd on the Bulldogs in scoring during the year at over 17 points per game and was 3rd on the team in rebounding as well.
He, like all NCAA athletes, was given an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
The 6′6 forward led the SoCon this season with almost 4 made 3 point field goals per game. He ranked 3rd in the country in that stat as well.
Rice was voted 2nd team All-SoCon by the media this year and 3rd team by the coaches.
