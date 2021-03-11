CofC’s Zep Jasper announces he’s entered the Transfer Portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston junior guard Zep Jasper announced on Thursday that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and plays to finish his college eligibility somewhere else.
“When I came here 3 years ago, I was a young man from Augusta looking for an opportunity and chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.” Jasper wrote in his tweet. “Coach Grant gave me an opportunity to make that dream a reality. I am forever grateful for him and the College for their love and support....with that being said, I have entered the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you and I will forever be a Cougar!!”
Jasper was named 2nd team All-CAA and to the conference’s All-Defensive team earlier this month after leading CofC in scoring and steals this season as well as being 2nd in rebounding and assists.
