CofC’s Zep Jasper announces he’s entered the Transfer Portal

“When I came here 3 years ago, I was a young man from Augusta looking for an opportunity and chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.” Jasper wrote in his tweet. “Coach Grant gave me an opportunity to make that dream a reality. I am forever grateful for him and the College for their love and support....with that being said, I have entered the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you and I will forever be a Cougar!!”