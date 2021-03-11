College of Charleston plans major renovations for arts building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is finalizing plans for major renovations to its Albert Simons Center.
CofC officials hope renovations to the Albert Simons Theatre will begin in the fall, CofC spokesman Ron Menchaca said.
The work will mean students who would normally attend class in the building will be assigned to alternate classroom spaces in other buildings on campus.
CofC officials will discuss their plans at the Technical Review Committee meeting at 9 a.m.
CofC officials have wanted to renovate this building for years.
The plan is to demolish and replace parts of the building, completely redesigning and expanding the inside theatre. The college also plans to give the entrance along Green Way Street a completely new look.
The City of Charleston’s Planning Department says this will give the Albert Simons Center for the Arts more of a modern feel.
The Simmons Center’s theatre and recital hall is used not only for student performances but has also served as a venue for the annual Spoleto Festival USA.
