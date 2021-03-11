Couple still rebuilding after house guests leave 30K in damages

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Broken window screens, damaged walls, and running faucets were just some of the horrors Jamie Haines and her boyfriend Ayden Daff discovered when they entered their home on Nov. 22.
It looked as though a tornado had formed over their property, ripped out all of the cabinets draws and scattered their belongings around the house.
And that’s just scratching the surface.
“There were literally dirty diapers in every room rubbed into the carpet,” Daff said. “The smell was horrendous.”
The couple discovered their former house guests had trashed their home, causing $30,000 worth of damages. Four months later they are still making repairs.
“They egged every wall in house,” Haines added. “We tried painting over them. It’s still showing through the paint.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Rachel Adkisson of Iowa with malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000. Her husband, identified as 21-year-old Kristion Keller of Eutawville faces similar charges. Their children were also staying in the home.
Daff says Adkisson was a friend he met in Iowa who had asked to stay with him and Haines while on vacation. The week-long stay turned into two weeks and then conflict arose, and Daff says they refused to leave.
“When I held my ground and told them they had to leave, she told me ‘No one is going to tell me when I have to leave,’”Haines said.
Haines and Daff sought an eviction notice from a local court despite the fact that the house guests did not have any legal claim to the property.
“She did not have a lease. This was no tenant-landlord thing,” Daff said. “She used me. And she used her kid as a pawn knowing that I had a connection with that kid.”
Law enforcement was called but Haines and Daff say they were told they had to wait until the eviction court date in November. Their options were to stay in the house and make it work or find somewhere else to stay.
“I felt defeated. They had won. They had taken over my house and there was nothing I could do about it,” Haines said. “And I still had to pay the house payment while they were still there. . . they didn’t have to pay for anything.”
After the court date, they returned to the home to discover the carnage left behind.
Daff says the betrayal is particularly hurtful because he and Adkisson had been close. He says she preyed on his vulnerability.
“I broke down because I don’t understand what I did or what she [Jamie} did to deserve that kind of damage, that kind of stress,” Daff said. “There are still so many questions going through my head and I think about it on a daily basis. My anxiety is through the roof.”
Adkisson posted a $20,000 surety bond Wednesday. Keller on the other hand has a $25,000 cash bond with several conditions. He has not bonded out as of Wednesday night.
