Developer proposes new subdivision for West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Technical Review Committee is expected to vote on final approval Thursday morning for a new subdivision in the West Ashley area.
The developer, Bear Island, LLC, plans 57 new townhomes to be built as an addition to a larger project called Rhodes Crossing.
The new homes would be built in what is currently a wooded area along Sanders Road about a half-mile away from the Walmart in West Ashley.
The new addition will span 22 acres and the townhomes would be three stories tall.
Construction recently began on the other homes across the street, but the city’s planning department said there is no clear construction timeline yet for the new homes being considered at Thursday’s meeting.
That meeting is set to take place at 9 a.m.
