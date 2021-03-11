Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews put out a house fire in West Ashley Wednesday night.
Just before 8 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a structure fire near Juniper Street. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said when crews arrived in the area they saw fire coming from a one story house on White Oak Drive.
“Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, confining the damage to one home, while searching for occupants,” CFD officials said. “The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes.”
Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.
No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Charleston and Saint Andrews fire departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston police responded to the scene.
