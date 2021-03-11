Folly Beach passes ordinance banning smoking on the beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on Folly Beach have passed an ordinance banning smoking on the beach. On Tuesday night, council members voted 4-3 on the issue.
City council passed the first reading of the ordinance last month.
The ban covers all beach property including beach accesses, and lawmakers say smoking would be defined as smoking, carrying or holding a smoking product.
Penalties will start at $25 for the first offense, but officials say the fines double for the second and third offense.
Editor’s note: A previous version of the story stated that council members had voted to have a public meeting before the final vote. However, that motion was voted down.
