Georgetown Police charge 3 with selling alcohol to underage customers

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department say an operation conducting checks to determine if businesses would sell alcohol to minors resulted in charges against three people.
Capt. Nelson Brown said at the investigation, done in accordance with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Alcohol Regulatory Unit, included checks at 30 retail locations.
The violations, all involving the sale of beer, occurred at these locations, he said:
- Dollar General at 2928 Highmarket St.
- Sunoco at 1729 Highmarket St.
- Circle K at 1802 S. Island Rd.
“The employees were cited and released on scene,” he said. He said they were charged with selling alcohol to a person under 21.
Police did not release the identity of the employees charged in the operation.
Anyone who has information about the unlawful sale of alcohol to those under 21 should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or by calling the department’s Tip Line at 843-545-4400.
