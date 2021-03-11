Hospital Association reflects on best practices for vaccine distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With dozens of healthcare providers across the state, the South Carolina Hospital Association has taken note of what works well when navigating the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
With the state opening up vaccine eligibility to group 1b this week, health systems from hospitals to clinics are working to accommodate more requests now than ever.
“We know that demand far exceeds the supply that we have,” Chief Operating Officer with the South Carolina Hospital Association Melanie Matney said. “We are continuing to try and advocate to get more vaccines into South Carolina but unfortunately every state is in this situation.”
Hospitals across the state have had months of trial and error in figuring out the safest and most effective way to vaccinate the general public.
From drive-through vaccination appointments at Beaufort Memorial, to giving out “vaccine vouchers” at McLeod Health, the South Carolina Hospital Association say groups need to creatively adapt their practices with every vaccine event.
“It’s ongoing, continuous learning,” Matney said. “No event in the future has been exactly like it’s event in the past because we are continuously learning to make things better.”
Matney says a key goal any vaccine distributor needs to focus on now is reaching vulnerable populations and people who may have harder times getting to traditional clinics.
“We have to think a little differently about this. If we truly want to end the disease, we’ve got to think about equity in our state and making sure that we vaccinate everyone who wants to receive the vaccine, regardless of their ability to access it,”
The SCHA has released their “Resource Guide for Vaccination Clinics” with more information on recommended practices and examples from around the state.
