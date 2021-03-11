Longtime Myrtle Beach resident honored on 90th birthday for service to community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A longtime resident is being recognized for her service to the Myrtle Beach community.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune presented Birgit Darby a proclamation on behalf of the city this week.
Officials said Darby, who turned 90 on Wednesday, has called Myrtle Beach home for the past 70 years after immigrating from Denmark in 1951.
According to the city, Darby has volunteered for several organizations throughout the years. She even served as a detention officer for a time!
In addition to her volunteer experience, Darby also served as board member for a number of local organizations, including the Grand Strand Humane Society, United Way of Horry County and the Horry County Shelter Home.
Note: Darby and Bethune briefly removed their masks for the photo. Darby is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
