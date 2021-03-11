Lucy Beckham HS going virtual after ‘significant’ increase of students with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lucy Beckham High School is moving to full virtual instruction after school officials said there was a significant increase of students testing positive for COVID-19 this week.
The school will move to virtual mode starting on Friday, March 12 and will remain virtual next week until March 22 at which time students will return to in-person instruction, according to school officials.
“I understand this requires significant flexibility for our staff, students, and their families; please know this decision was made with substantial input from medical professionals,” Principal Anna Dassing said.
Dassing said the move to virtual learning was based on recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“We already have eLearning days scheduled for Monday, March 15, and Friday, March 19,” Dassing said. “These days will continue to be eLearning and students should work on assignments from CANVAS.”
In addition, officials said the district will do additional cleaning including 100% disinfection fogging in the school tonight, which will allow staff to teach remotely from their classrooms.
All extracurricular activities at the school are suspended and will resume on March 22.
