Man arrested in New York traffic stop had gun stolen from Charleston, state police say

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (WCSC) - New York State Police say an Albany man faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm reported stolen from Charleston.
Ramon Garcia, 25, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to New York State Police Maj. Jennifer Gottsline.
Troopers say they stopped Garcia Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m. on I-87 for multiple vehicle and traffic violations and found a loaded Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber gun with a magazine loaded with eight rounds.
Investigators say they confirmed the gun was stolen out of Charleston.
Garcia was remanded to Orange County Jail in New York to await arraignment, troopers said.
