MUSC launching violence intervention program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is launching a Hospital Based Violence Intervention Program.
Doctor Ashley Hink at MUSC is helping lead this program. She says this will be the first hospital-based violence intervention program in South Carolina.
“What you frequently might see is we have in-hospital support while they’re here, but there’s frequently not anyone who’s following them when they leave hospital,” Hink said.
She says they need more people in the community, like violence interventionists and counselors to help in launching this program.
The City of Charleston Police Department says homicide rates doubled in 2020, and they’ve also seen a rise in domestic violence cases.
Director of Research and Procedural Justice for the police department, Wendy Stiver, says they recognize violence as a community problem and public health issue. But she also says they realize they cannot handle it alone.
“There are folks in communities all around the country who want to, who don’t think the police are the right answer to every problem,” Stiver said. “And so, we’re here to partner with anybody who has a different approach, and it’s time to step up and do the work.”
MUSC and the police department are working to identify patients at risk for future violence. They are doing this by sharing data on underlying issues like mental health, drug addiction and community influence.
“A lot of those risk factors, they occur in the home, they occur in the neighborhood and in the community and what they really need is someone to help provide them services and support when they leave the hospital that connects them to the people in their schools, in their churches, mentors in the community,” Dr. Hink said.
Associate Professor of Pediatrics at MUSC Dr. Annie Andrews has researched violent crimes, specifically gun violence.
“One of the keys for success for a hospital-based violence intervention program is that those client advocates who really develop a longitudinal relationship with these patients are from the communities that the patients come from and that they understand the community that they are serving,” Andrews said.
Dr. Hink says they hope to have their entire team of specialists hired sometime in April and have this program up and running this summer.
