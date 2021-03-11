Police investigate stabbing in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded Wednesday night to a reported stabbing that left a woman injured.
Officers responded at 7:17 p.m. to a store on President Street where they met with the 26-year-old victim.
An incident report states she had “multiple lacerations” on her left arm.
EMS responded to the location, the report states.
Police have not released any information about the assailant’s description.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.
