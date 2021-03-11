Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in North Charleston

State Education Lottery officials say the $50,000 ticket was sold for Wednesday's drawing at the Spinx gas station located at 6899 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | March 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 11:55 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston will make its owner $50,000 richer.

The ticket was purchased at the Spinx store at 6899 Rivers Ave. for Wednesday’s drawing, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 17-18-37-44-53 and a Powerball of 18.

Armstrong said more than 10,000 players hold tickets with prizes from $4 to $50,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

