Tidelands Health to help those overdue for 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health said it will allow people who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and who are overdue for their second to register for that dose.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control allocated 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Tidelands Health specifically for this purpose, according to spokesperson Dawn Bryant.
“At Tidelands Health, we’ve administered more than 34,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and every person who has received a first dose has been successfully scheduled for a second dose,” Tidelands Health CEO Gayle Resetar said. “Our health system has not canceled a single vaccine appointment.”
But Resetar said that has not been the case in other parts of the state, where some have received a first dose but either had the appointment for their second dose canceled or were unable to schedule an appointment for the second dose because of availability.
“We know the COVID-19 vaccine is most effective when both doses are administered, and we want to do all we can to make sure everyone receives both their first and second dose,” Resetar said.
Tidelands Health will hold a special vaccine clinic in the coming days to administer these makeup Pfizer doses.
To qualify, individuals must have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than 23 days ago and must have been unable to secure a second dose.
To register, eligible individuals should complete the request form at tidelandshealth.org/seconddose or by calling 1-866-TIDELANDS. Individuals are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible because of the time-sensitive nature of the vaccine administration window.
While the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should ideally be given 21 days after the first dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated the second dose may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose when a delay is unavoidable. After 42 days, the second dose can still be administered, but there is limited data available on the efficacy of vaccines administered beyond this window.
Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine are not eligible to participate, as the two vaccines are not interchangeable.
