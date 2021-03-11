Duo suspected of stealing computers captured after car chase ends in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been taken into custody following a car chase that involved officers from the sheriff’s office and the North Charleston Police Department.
The North Charleston Police Department said officers responded to the 5200 block of International Boulevard around 2:21 p.m. for two people stealing computers from a business.
At 3:57 p.m., officers reported that they attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle matching the description from the incident and the driver fled.
The pursuit continued into Berkeley County where deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office pursued them to the Crowfield Subdivision.
The suspects were eventually taken into custody.
