Warming to near 80° over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will slide off the Southeast coast allowing for a warm southerly flow to dominate our weather for the rest of the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky today warming temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday as we watch a cold front trying to make it in here from the north. The front may be close enough to the area on Sunday to bring a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.