Coroner identifies man killed at Goose Creek apartment complex

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Friday in Goose Creek.
Cameron Mealing, of Aiken, died at the scene of the shooting reported at the Marrington Village Apartments, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Harbour Lane Drive where the shooting had been reported. Dispatchers received a call about the shooting at 12:03 p.m.
Oliver says Mealing was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police announced on Saturday the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting.
Samvon Joseph Beaton, 20, faced charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Investigators say they discovered that the victim and Beaton had met for a narcotics exchange, but an altercation ensued and resulted in shots being fired.
Beaton was arrested and transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where deputies say he was denied bond.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
