Pay increase for Summerville town council clears first hurdle

SUMMERVILLE , S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance that would give the council and mayor a salary bump.
If fully approved council members would go from $7,500 to $15,000 a year. The mayor’s salary would increase from $15,000 to $25,000.
Council member Bob Jackson says it’s been 20 years since council members have received a pay hike.
Goose Creek is a little smaller than the Summerville. Council members there just gave themselves a pay raise last year. They now make $12,000 a year while the mayor is set at $36,000.
State law requires any pay increase to affect only after two or more member of the council are elected in the next general election.
