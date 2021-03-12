Summerville Town Council votes to loosen mask rules

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Town Council has voted to extend the current mask ordinance until the April meeting.
However, an amendment from Council Member Bill McIntosh removed the requirements from the general public.
The current ordinance requires anyone entering a grocery store, pharmacy or city building to wear a mask. The amended ordinance will take effect March 15 and does away with those restrictions.
However, the rules that require employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and the town to wear a mask will remain in effect.
The council also acknowledged that private businesses can still require their customers to wear a mask, even without the ordinance.
Summerville’s mask ordinance only covered businesses and does not require mask wearing outside in public spaces as is the case in the City of Charleston.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.