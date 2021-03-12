US House passes bill to close ‘Charleston loophole’

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed two gun control bills aimed at background checks.
Rep. Jim Clyburn sponsored the bill that would extend the time period for background checks in an effort to prevent guns from falling into the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.
Clyburn said Thursday’s vote makes it one step closer to making gun ownership safer.
“There’s a lot of traditions that need to be gotten rid of, there’s a lot of laws that need to be gotten rid of,” Clyburn said. “So much is going undone today because we have not modernized our efforts here.”
The South Carolina congressman says he is emotional about the passage of the bill for the friends and family of the victims of the Mother Emmanuel Massacre.
This marks the fourth time Clyburn has introduced the bill since the 2015 church shooting.
A similar bill passed in the House last year, but was held up in the then Republican-controlled Senate.
