Great Weekend Continues !

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A backdoor cold front has moved across the coastal areas of South Carolina. The front will remain across the area on Sunday, a spotty shower possible but most areas stay dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s due to more cloud cover. A second front will approach the area early next week, bringing with it more clouds and a few showers. Not expecting a washout and anything looks spotty, highs will be in the low to mid 70s to start off the week. Rain chances persist into the middle of the week with the front close to the area, highs remain in the low 70s.